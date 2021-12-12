Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,918 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSAC. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,382,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

MSAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.