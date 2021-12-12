Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $160,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

