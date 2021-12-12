Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

