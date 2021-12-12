Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $184,000 Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Marchex worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 821,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,759. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

