Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,244,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.