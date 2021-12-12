Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $272.37. 285,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $176.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

