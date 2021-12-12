Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 159,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

