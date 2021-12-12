Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.