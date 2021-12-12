Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2,705.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

