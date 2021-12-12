Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.