Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

