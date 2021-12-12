GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

