Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.25 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.