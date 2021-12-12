Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

