George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

WN opened at C$140.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$142.93. The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

