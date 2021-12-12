GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $41,788.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,149,877 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

