General Mills Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 263% compared to the average daily volume of 2,817 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

