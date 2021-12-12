General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $122.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

