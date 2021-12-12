General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 65.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

