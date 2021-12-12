Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $211.46 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.11. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.