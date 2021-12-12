Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

