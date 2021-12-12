GATX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of GATX opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91. GATX has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

