GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
GATX has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
NYSE:GATX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $107.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
