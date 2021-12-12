GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.