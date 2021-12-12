Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

