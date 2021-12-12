Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

