Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

