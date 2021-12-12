Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,753.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

