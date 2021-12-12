Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Kopin worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 650,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $7,792,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

