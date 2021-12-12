Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,641,000.

KRE stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

