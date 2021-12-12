Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

