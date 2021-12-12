G Squared Ascend II Inc’s (NYSE:GSQBU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

G Squared Ascend II’s (NYSE:GSQBU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. G Squared Ascend II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of G Squared Ascend II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE:GSQBU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

