FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGIOY opened at $17.02 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

