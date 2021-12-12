FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CONN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.