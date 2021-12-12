FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.