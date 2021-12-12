Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $460.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

