Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 34,817 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 7.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $83,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.