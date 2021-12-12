Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

