Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT Lowered to €41.00 at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

FUPBY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

