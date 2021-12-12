fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

