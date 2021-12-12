Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 321.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

FRLN opened at $2.37 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

