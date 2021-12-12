Franklin Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 1,235 put options.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.05 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

