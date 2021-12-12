Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

