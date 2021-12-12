Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.