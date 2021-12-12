Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,285. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

