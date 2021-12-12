ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

ForgeRock stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 169,256 shares of company stock worth $4,410,995 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

