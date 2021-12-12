Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 21,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

