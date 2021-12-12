Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMCXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of OTC FMCXF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.