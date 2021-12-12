Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Netflix worth $2,539,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.50 and its 200-day moving average is $577.05. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.