Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,337 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,906,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $863,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sanofi by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

