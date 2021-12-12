Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 121,420 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Danaher worth $1,049,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

